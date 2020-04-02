Firdous welcomes Japanese grant to fight coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, Apr 02 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday welcomed $216 million Japanese grant for Pakistan to fight corona pandemic.

In a tweet, she said that Japan has always supported Pakistan during difficult times.

The SAPM said that the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all out efforts to save every Pakistani from the menace.

She said that providing relief to every deserving Pakistani affected by outbreak of coronavirus was top most priority of the government.