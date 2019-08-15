Firdous terms UNSC meeting on Kashmir as Pakistan’s diplomatic victory

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that holding of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting after five decades on Kashmir issue was a diplomatic victory of Pakistan.

In a tweet, she said that Russian government had also supported the demand of Pakistan and added that civilized world was taking notice of Modi’s illegal and unilateral steps to change the disputed status of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

She said that this UNSC’s meeting on issue of Kashmir was actually India’s defeat on its longstanding claim of Kashmir issue as its internal matter.