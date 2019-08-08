Firdous seeks UN role on Kashmir like East Timor, South Sudan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday urged the United Nations (UN) to play the same proactive role on the Kashmir issue which it had played like that on the East Timor and South Sudan conflicts.

Talking to media persons here outside the Parliament House, she said the entire Pakistani leadership gave a strong message to the world, particularly India, that the nation was united on the Kashmir issue.

Since Kashmir was Pakistan’s jugular vein so it would not show any flexibility, take all the required steps and go to any extent for the rights of Kashmiris, she added.

Dr Firdous said today India had become a hardline Hindu state and those (Indian and Kashmiri) Muslims, who had opposed the two-nation theory at the time of partition, were now repenting their decision.