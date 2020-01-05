Firdous reminds UNSC to fulfill its promise with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination by fulfilling its promise that it made some 71 years before.

The Kashmir issue was getting prolonged as the UNSC was playing the role of a silent spectator and failed to implement its resolutions passed some seven decades ago to grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination, she said.

Dr Firdous, in a series of tweet through her official account, said the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were being subjugated, tortured and humiliated for demanding their democratic, legitimate and basic right.

The Kashmiris were being killed unjustly for the last 71 years, she regretted.

She said the day of January, 05, when the UN’s Security Council approved its resolutions for Kashmiris’ right to self -determination in 1949, reminded the UNSC to fulfill its promise with brave and determined Kashmiris to provide them violence-free environment.

The entire nation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, stood with Kashmiri brethren and would continue to extend its diplomatic, moral and political support to them.

Dr Firdous said their (Kashmiris) determination against Indian tyrannies and suppression was manifestation of the fact that they would succeed one day in defeating their enemy (India).