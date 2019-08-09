Firdous recounts multiple faults of Maryam Safdar including Calibri font fake launch, money-laundering

ISLAMABAD, Aug 09 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday, recounting multiple faults of Maryam Safdar, said she even launched Microsoft’s Calibri font, before its formal launch in the market.

In a series of tweets, in reaction to PML-N leader Khawaja Asif’s speech in

the National Assembly, she said it was also a fault of Maryam Safdar that instead

of presenting evidences, she produced the letter of Qatari prince in the court.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that it was also crime of Maryam Safdar that

millions of dollars were deposited in her accounts from abroad but she had no knowledge.

She said the Maryam Safdar was involved in forgery of letter written in

Calibri font and was beneficial owner of Benami properties.