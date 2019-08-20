Firdous lauds Trump’s reconciliatory role on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday welcomed reconciliatory role of United States President Donald Trump on Kashmir situation and the regional peace.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said the nation was proud of the fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly contested the case of Kashmir at international level.

She said the international community has taken cognizance of the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and has been expressing concerns over the unilateral Indian actions there.