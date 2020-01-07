Firdous lauds major political parties for passage of amendments in Armed Forces’ Acts

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday lauded major parliamentary parties for demonstrating greater unity in the National Assembly and setting aside political differences for passage of amendments in Armed Forces’ Acts, in the supreme national interest.

“Political parties did exhibit unity and maturity in important legislation that is linked with national security,” she said while talking to media outside the Parliament House.

She said it was the hallmark of democracy that political parties had their own stances and criticized each other on different issues, but they opted for unison and unity when it was a matter of the national interest.

“I pay tributes to all political parties and their leadership, especially Pakistan People’s Party that withdrew its proposed amendments in the bills,” the SAPM said, stressing the need to take forward the reconciliation process in the country.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said unanimous passage of the legislation also conveyed a clear message to adversaries

of Pakistan that all political parties were united to protect the national interest. “I am hopeful that the same spirit of unity will be witnessed in the Parliament in future too, on the legislation related to public and national interest.”

She expressed confidence that the country would progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming the 2020 the year of “hope and development” as the masses would get relief and fruits of improved economy.

She said political stability always led to improve the national economy and bring foreign investment, giving a boost to economic activities in the country.

To a question, the SAPM said transparency was must in all departments and the government’s anti-corruption agenda was in line with the national interest, adding it would not step back from the accountability process. The government would welcome the opposition parties’ positive and constructive suggestions in that regard, she added.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed said the legislation was of ‘prime national interest’ and linked with security issues, terming its unanimous passage “welcoming.”

He hoped that the opposition would go for constructive criticism on the government initiatives, adding there should be issue-based opposition in the Parliament for ultimate benefit of the common man.