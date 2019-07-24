Firdous joins PTI women leaders on successful PM’s visit to USA

KARACHI, Jul 24 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday attended a gathering of women leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Insaaf House to celebrate the successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States of America.

Addressing a gathering of women workers of PTI Karachi at Insaaf House here, she congratulated the women workers of her party on successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the USA.

She said that the women wing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf had played the role of front line division in success of the party in Karachi.