PTI govt successfully implementing its development agenda: Firdous

SIALKOT, Aug 10 (APP)::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was successfully implementing its economic and development agenda by taking the business community along.

Speaking here at the inauguration of the Sports Facility Center (SFC) established by Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA), she said the government was pursuing the policy of ‘ease of doing business’ as the development of industrial sector was its top priority.

The government’s economic development-oriented policies were now bearing fruit, she added.

Dr Firdous stressed a need for making strenuous efforts to put the century-old sports goods industry of Sialkot on modern lines.