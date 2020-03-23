Firdous for revival of March 23, 1940 like spirit of harmony, solidarity to tackle coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday called for giving impetus to collective efforts to overcome pandemic of coronavirus.

Using her Twitter account, she said the nation has to revive the March 23,1940 like spirit of harmony and solidarity at this critical juncture.

She said that March 23 was the day which provided the Muslims a roadmap towards creation of Pakistan.

On this fateful day the Muslims of the sub-continent demanded creation of a separate homeland for Muslims to get rid from British colonialism and Hindus repreasion, she remarked.

She paid tributes to the leaders and workers of freedom movement who gave great sacrifices for creation of Pakistan The Special Assistant also urged the international community to help the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir to get their legitimate and democratic right to self-determination.

She said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has been raising the voice for Kashmiri people at every forum.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that oppression unleashed against minorities in India has proved the validity of the two nation theory of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.