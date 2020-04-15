Firdous condoles demise of senior journalist

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Shahid Rehman.

In her condolence message, she said that Shahid Rehman was a veteran journalist.

She said his journalistic services would be remembered for long time.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said his professional achievements in the field of journalism were a beacon of light for young media persons.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.