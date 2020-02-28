Firdous asks PML-N leaders to patiently face corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday advised the Pakistan Muslim League (N) leaders involved in mega corruption scandals to patiently face the accountability.

In a tweet, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said they should avoid shouting on the government and criticize the role of their own central leadership who always ready to escape in tough situations.

“Those who want to become opposition leader should keep in mind that all major office-bearers in PML-N are given only to close family members.”

Dr Firdous said, “It is so strange that those who looted the country and its people are trying to present themselves as their true well-wishers.”

She said politicians like Ahsan Iqbal could not mislead the people furthermore as everyone knows how he played negative role in devastating the economy of the country.