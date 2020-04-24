Firdous asks opposition to give up duplicity

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that the opposition should give up duplicity.

In a tweet, she criticized opposition political parties for avoiding presence in National Accountability Bureau ( NAB) on the pretext of social distancing.

She said the opposition had the desire that the Prime Minister should fail at every moment but the PM Imran Khan with his vision, courage and constant struggle, has always proved his critics wrong.

She said at a time when Prime Minister Imran Khan was leading the fight against coronavirus, Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz was indulging in criticism for the sake of criticism which was regrettable.