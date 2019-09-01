Firdous asks media to highlight Indian state terrorism in held Kashmir

SIALKOT, Sept 01 (APP)::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday urged the print and electronic media to play its role in promoting the soft image of Pakistan and to effectively highlight the Kashmir cause and Indian state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Hitler of subcontinent, whose occupation army was perpetrating worst brutalities in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she added.

She was addressing media persons here after administering oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of Sialkot Electronic Media Association Dr Firdous highly appreciated the positive role of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for unanimously passing a condemnation resolution against the Indian state terrorism in the held valley.

The government, she said, firmly believed in the power of pen. A journalist’s pen could be more effective than a bullet, she added.

Dr Firdous said it was high time for the international community to play its due role and pressurize India to stop human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri Muslims.