Firdous asks media to get authentic coronavirus information from officials concerned

ISLAMABAD, Apr 01 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday urged the media to get authentic information regarding the coronavirus from the relevant ministers and spokespersons of the respective governments so as to leave no room for communication gap.

Chairing a video conference attended by information ministers of all the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, she said it was responsibility of the federal and provincial governments to provide correct and timely information to the media as hiding facts would harm the national interest.

Dr Firdous appreciated the media for fulfilling its national responsibility at the critical juncture as it was not the time for scoring points or improving ratings.

She said on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the “Care for Media” mobile app had been launched where the affected media persons could enlist themselves which would prove helpful in providing them medical help. Moreover, she said, personal protection kits would be provided to the media persons performing their professional duties in vulnerable areas like hospitals and quarantines.

She said newspaper hawkers would also be registered in the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme as their newspapers sale had also been affected due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The SPAM urged the media to provide entertainment to their viewers as well as

overdose of corona coverage might affect them psychologically.

She said the prime minister had issued directives for early payment of outstanding dues to the media houses and the provincial governments should also ensure timely release of the same.