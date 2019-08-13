Firdous asks Bilwal to not mingle corruption cases with Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday asked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for not mingling the corruption cases with the Kashmir cause, which was a national issue.

“The Kashmir cause is the voice of hearts of 220 million Pakistanis and it is a collective national issue. Therefore, Bilawal should not do politicking on it,” she said in a video message while responding to a news conference addressed by the Pakistan Peoples Party chairman earlier in the day.

She said the whole nation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was expressing solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) and Bilawal should not link his campaign of saving ‘father and aunty’ with the noble cause of Kashmir.