Firdous Ashiq Awan visits shrine of Qalandar Lal Shabaz

SEHWAN SHARIF, Jul 26 (APP):The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visited the shrine of Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shahbaz in Sehwan and laid floral wreath on the grave of the great sufi saint here on late Thursday night.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan offered Fateha and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

In a brief media talk after offering `Fateha’ at the shrine, she said Sindh government was incompetent which deprived people from their basic rights, adding that acute shortage of clean drinking water and even unmet food requirements have brought lives of common people miserable terming their policies as anti-people.