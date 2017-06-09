FIR lodged against person who scuffled with Sheikh Rashid: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): Speaker National Assembly, Sardar

Ayaz Sadiq informed the house Friday that First Information Report

(FIR) had been lodged against the person who scuffled with Awami

Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed the other day.

He informed the house that Presiding Officer National

Assembly, Mehmood Bashir Virk had already ordered thorough

investigation into the matter and the person was arrested

immediately after the scuffle.

He said the accused had been put behind the bars after the FIR and no

bail was granted to him till 2300 hours on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that reportedly, a man on Thursday

intercepted Sheikh Rashid Ahmed at the Parliament House entrance and demanded payment of loan, which he claimed Sheikh Rashid had taken from him some years ago.

Earlier, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed

Ahmed Shah raised the question that how this person entered into the premises of the parliament and who issued the pass for him.

He said since it was attack on parliament so we stand

united with our colleague, no matter what party he belongs to.