Fine arts, literature, national heritage & culture, best mediums to project positive image of Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum, speaking at a

four-day International Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy here

Friday said that fine arts, literature, natrional heritage and

culture were the best mediums to project positive image of

Pakistan at the global level.

She said that learning the art of Islamic calligraphy was

an auspicious attainment as besides being an art, it also exhibited

love and reverence for the Almighty and watching the master pieces

of Islamic calligraphy had a soul-stirring impact.

The exhibition has been organized by the National History

and Literary Heritage Division in collaboration with Resrarch

Center for Islamic History, Arts and Culture (IRCICA)

The Minister said that the purpose of holding the exhibition

was to introduce Pakistani culture at the global level.

Marriyum told the audience that Pakistan was going to organize

an international film festival next month where films from all over

the world would be screened and the event was purported to convey it

to the world that Pakistan was an embodiment of peace and love.

The minister informed the audience that the government was in

the process of promulgating the first-ever film and broadcasting

production policy in the country to revive and encourage the film

industry to play its due role in refurbishing the image of the

country among the comity of nations.

She said that 60 per cent population of the country consisted

of youth but unfortunately they were not well-versed with their

culture and therefore it was imperative to create opportunities

like this for the youth to have a rub with fine arts, literature,

national heritage and culture.

She said that the present exhibition was the first of its

kind which had been organized in connection with the Seventy

Years Independence Celebrations adding that Pakistan wanted to

hold these celebrations in such a way that it attracted the

world attention.

She urged the Pakistani artists to hold exhibitions of their

artwork and accomplishments in the foreign countries suggesting

that Pakistan must have an institution charged with the

responsibility to promote the art of calligraphy.

The minister also made an offer to the National History and

Cultural Heritage Division to use the premises of Press Information Department or the Pakistan National Council of Arts for holding

the calligraphy exhibition.

Later in a brief chat with the journalists, she said that

the media could play a vital role in projecting the real face

of Pakistan to the world.

She reiterated that Quaid-e-Azam wanted Pakistan to emerge as

a stable democratic entity and the PML (N) government was working

relentlessly to rebuild the country in the same context.

The minister observed that Pakistan had been wading through

turbulent waters and it was imperative to establish the rule of

law and Constitution in the country.

In response to a question Marriyum said that PPP had rendered

sacrifices for democracy and expressed the hope that it would not

hesitate from playing its role to strengthen the rule of the

people.

In regards to a question about the proposal of national

dialogue by the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,

she said that it was meant to establish ascendency of the

Constitution and safeguarding the sanctity of the people’s vote.

The conference was attended by the Advisor to the Prime

Minister for National History and Herritage Irfan Siddiqi,

Secretary of the concerned Division Amir Hussain, ambassadors

from Islamic countries including Turkey and calligraphists from

Muslim countries including Pakistan.