ISLAMABAD, Oct 01 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous

Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that payment of compensation to the victims of Mirpur earthquake would help in rehabilitation process.

In a series of tweets, she said that payment of compensation for damaged houses and livestock would help overcome their financial losses.

She said that special steps are being taken to ensure that educational process of the local students is not hindered.