Finance ministry dispels impression of ‘shrinking economy’

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP):Finance Division has described as “incorrect” the impression created in a section of the media that the Pakistan economy is shrinking.

In a statement issued by Ministry of Finance here on Friday, the Finance Division has asserted that the macroeconomic adjustment policies introduced by the government to support balance of payment and strengthen the market confidence, which will also move toward higher and inclusive growth.

The contention of a section of the media talking about “shrinking economy” seems incorrect as the early signs of recovery of economic activities in fiscal year 2020 are very much encouraging.

On agriculture front, Federal government is implementing “National Agriculture Emergency Programme” and has approved 08 mega projects at the cost of Rs. 235 billion.

This will encourage economic activities in rural areas and create employment opportunities in the country.