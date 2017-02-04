Finance Minister reviews progress on LNG Power Plants

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance

Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting here at the Finance

Division to review the progress on the LNG Power Plants.

Federal Minister for Water and Power Khwaja M. Asif was also

present during the meeting,said a statement issued by Ministry of

Finance on Saturday.

Secretary Water and Power Younas Dagha briefed the meeting

that the Ministry of Water and Power has been working hard to generate maximum power with most efficient energy mix and the LNG based power project are an efficient option to cater the increasing energy demand of the country.

He reported that the progress on the under construction LNG

Power plants has been closely monitored by MoW&P.

The project are progressing at a smooth pace as per the

timelines.

He assured that the Ministry is making every effort to

generate additional 10,000 megawatts of electricity into the grid before end of 2017.

Minister for Water and Power Khwaja M. Asif said that it has

also been on our agenda to improve our performance by improving on our distribution network.

Generation and distribution circle are being improved to

provide better service to the consumers,he said.

The Finance Minister appreciated the serious efforts of the

Ministry of Water and Power to find effective solution to energy

shortage problem of the country.

He said that the Government wants not only to improve the

energy supplies for the current period but also find solutions for the future.

The Finance Minister also assured the participants of all

possible cooperation in completing the ongoing projects on time.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministries

of Water and Power and Finance.

SAPM on Law Barrister Zafarullah also attended the meeting.