Finance Minister reviews progress on ITTMS project

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar Tuesday reviewed progress on the development of border

crossing complexes at Torkham and Chaman under the Integrated

Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) project.

The progress of the project was reviewed during a meeting which

was chaired by the Finance Minister. Among others, the meeting was

attended by Finance Secretary, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue

(FBR), Quartermaster General of Pakistan Army, Country Director

Asian Development Bank (ADB), DG NLC, Project Director ITTMS at FBR,

and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, ADB, and

Infrastructure Project Development Facility.

The Finance Minister encouraged FBR, NLC, ADB and IPDF to

ensure effective coordination in order to successfully implement the

project in a timely and efficient matter.

The Minister emphasized the strategic importance of the

project from both a security and trade point of view.

He directed that the engineering design of the project at the

two sites may be completed expeditiously, and inclusion of all

essential facilities must be ensured, keeping in view the available

financial resources for the project.

He said that once completed, the project would enable

significant reduction in processing times at the border crossing

points.

The Finance Minister assured his full assistance and support

in order to ensure completion of the project within the scheduled

timelines.

Earlier, the Finance Minister was briefed on the progress of

the project since the previous meeting, chaired by the Finance

Minister in June 2017 before Eid-ul-Fitr.

DG NLC briefed the meeting on the technical aspects and

arrangements of the project, as NLC was responsible for the civil

works of the project.

Country Director ADB said that ADB considers ITTMS as an

important project, and expressed keenness on the part of ADB to work

as a team with all stakeholders on the project.