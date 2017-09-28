Finance Minister reviews progress of revenue collection, return filing

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic

Affairs, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on Thursday at the

Ministry of Finance to review the progress of revenue collection, return filing and

awareness campaign undertaken by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Chairman FBR, senior Members of FBR, and senior officials of the

ministry of finance were present in the meeting.

Chairman FBR briefed the finance minister on revenue collection in the

month of September 2017 and the first quarter of FY 2018, i.e. July-September

2017. He apprised the minister of that FBR is on-course to achieve the tax

revenue target for FY 2018. The finance minister expressed satisfaction over the

revenue collection efforts being made by FBR.

Chairman FBR also briefed the finance minister regarding the awareness

campaign being run by FBR to educate and convince taxpayers to fulfil their legal

tax obligations.

He said that the campaign had started to translate into results as the

number of returns received upto September 28, 2017 had increased to 178,945

compared with 54,086 returns received till the same date in September 2016.

The finance minister appreciated the successful awareness campaign of

FBR and the resulting increase in compliance by taxpayers.

During the meeting, it was decided that the period of applicability of

reduced rate of 0.4% withholding tax on banking transactions for non-filers shall

be extended from September 30, 2017 to December 31, 2017.

The finance minister directed FBR to complete the due process in this

regard.