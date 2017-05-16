Finance Minister reviews census process

ISLAMABAD, MAY 16 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said Tuesday that well-coordinated census efforts were bearing fruit and expressed the hope

that the second phase would also conclude successfully like the first one.

The minister was chairing a special briefing session on the ongoing Population and Housing Census – 2017.

The minister prayed for the departed soul, and expressed sorrow and grief over the unfortunate loss of a few precious lives during the census routine.

He said all those who are working in the ongoing census activities were making contributions to a great national cause, and their efforts must be lauded.

He appreciated the hard work by PBS and the support received from provincial chief secretaries, armed forces personnel and members of law enforcement agencies.

The Minister also praised the positive role and active participation of the people of Pakistan in the census which has enabled the census teams to conduct their duties

effectively and punctually.

Earlier, Chief Statistician, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Asif Bajwa informed the meeting that under second phase of the census which commenced on April 25 in 88 districts.

The process would continue till May 24, he said, adding census teams were carrying out their duties diligently in accordance with the given timelines.

He added that the teams were being fully assisted by security personnel and had been receiving due support from provincial authorities.

He said that, overall, the administrative process of the ongoing census activities had been smooth.

The Chief Statistician also gave the sad news that a census worker has recently passed away due to cardiac arrest while performing his duties.

Finance Secretary, Secretary Statistics Division, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance also attended the meeting.