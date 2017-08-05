Finance Minister chairs Chief Commissioners Conference at FBR

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance Senator

Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a session of Chief Commissioners

Conference at Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday to review

revenue collection performance of July, 2017.

The Minister was briefed that FBR has surpassed the budget

target assigned for the month of July, 2017, said a press release.

The Minister commended the performance of FBR on achieving the

revenue target of July, 2017 and hoped that the same trend would

continue in the coming months and FBR would keep up this performance

in the same spirit during the current fiscal year.

The Minister appreciated the decision of assigning monthly,

quarterly and annual targets beforehand. He said that this would

help better planning by the field formations for achieving revenue

targets and would also be the basis for reward and recognition for

those who perform.

The Minister emphasized the need for increasing dependence on

direct taxes and broadening of tax base.

Facilitation of taxpayers should be given top priority to

improve tax culture and enhance the confidence and trust of

taxpayers, he said.

Minister Ishaq Dar wished success to the new team and hoped

this visible change and trend would continue in the coming months.