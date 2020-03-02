Finality of Prophethood: No compromise on oath issue in Hajj application form; says Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Mar 02 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday directed to present the report regarding the oath issue in Hajj application form about Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (Finality of Prophethood Peace Be Upon Him) on Tuesday, (March 3).

Leader of the Opposition Senator Raja Zafar-ul-Haq highlighted the issue.

The Senate chairman said no compromise would be made on it and directed to present the report in the House on the said date over the matter.

Earlier, Raja Zafar- ul-Haq asked the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri why he could not be taken into confidence before bringing modification into the Hajj form.

Later, the Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz spoke on the clubbed motions under Rule 218 and said the government would take the Parliament into confidence on the current economic situation in the country.

He said the circular debt was big challenge for the present government and it was taking several measures to address this issue.

Shibli Faraz said the present Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh had also served as advisor during the tenure of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) tenure.

He said all the challenges being faced by the country were not created by the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Despite all the challenges, Prime Minister Imran Khan was the running the affairs of the country smoothly.