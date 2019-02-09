Final of Honda cup promises thrilling polo

LAHORE, Feb 09 (APP):Master Paints (MP) Black will take on Master Paints/Guard Group in the Honda Polo Cup 2019 main final to be played on Sunday here at Lahore Polo Club ground.

Barry’s will vie against EN EM Estate in the subsidiary final at on the same day. Hironobu Yoshimura President & CEO Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited will be the Chief guest of the event.