Final hockey trials for selection of Pak team for Asia Cup

LAHORE, Sept 14 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation will hold final

trials from Sept 19 at Karachi Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium for

selection of Pakistan team for the Hockey Asia Cup starting from

October 11 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The national camp is already in progress at the above venue for

last one month, said a spokesman for the PHF here on Thursday.

The team will be announced on Sept 21.