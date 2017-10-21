Filmstar Shan launches trailer of his film

LAHORE, Oct 21 (APP):Earth the Destination” produced
and directed by actor Shan will be released in December next.
Talking to APP here on Saturday on the occasion of Trailer
launching of his film at a cinema of M.M. Alam road Lahore,
he said the people invited in the ceremony forecast the success
of the film.
Shan said that he carried out very hard work to make the
film a great success at box office.
Sahar Ali Baga is the music director of the film.
Shan, Sahar Ali Baga and artists of the film, Earth the
destination, Hamaima Malik, Uzma Hassan and Hammad Chaudhry
were also present on the occasion.
