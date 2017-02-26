‘Film-stars to work against nefarious designs of terrorists’

LAHORE, Feb 26 (APP): Enemies of Pakistan want to create unrest and halt economic prosperity in the country by using different tactics but filmstars and artists will work against their nefarious designs.

Film star Zareen Sharif said this in an interview with APP here on Sunday.

” Pakistanis are peace loving nation but they are target of planned conspiracy by the enemies. Terrorists act just to create unrest in Pakistan and make propaganda against development and prosperity. We the artists are committed to work for removing negative campaigns against our country”, she said.

She said that artists were symbol of peace and they did not want to see killings and deaths any where in the world.

While condemning incidents of terrorism in Lahore and other parts of the country, she said that killing of poor and innocents citizens and workers in such incidents was a heinous act.

“I am worried about poor, workers and devotees of mazars and other innocent people who are murdered in such attacks. I often use to visit Dargah Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. Such places are symbol of peace and love. Enemies are attacking such places just to prove their barbarianism”, she said.

She said that she and some other artists were already working in this regard for promoting soft image of the country on self help basis.

If concerned institutions collaborated with the artists, much better results could be produced, she added.

“Artists can take responsibility of removing negative propaganda against our society,provided we get official patronage and required facilities towards this”, she said.

She also rejected politics of protests and sit-ins in the country.

Country needs unity, commitment and joining hands with each

other for collective welfare, she said.

Zareen Sharif, responding to a question, said that modern technology had changed working in film industry. New technology had created new opportunities for Pakistani film industry to regain past glory.

“We produced many legendry movies in Urdu language in the past, later a phase came when our industry restricted to just Punjabi movies. Situation is changing now once again and Urdu movies are coming in the film industry of Pakistan”, she said.

“I myself working on different movies like Dastaan, Bad boys,” Miltay Hain Dil Yahan, which will set new records of popularity, she claimed.