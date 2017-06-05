Film ‘Project Ghazi’ to be unique movie

LAHORE, June 5 (APP): The writer of film “Project Ghazi”

Syed Muhammad Ali Raza has claimed that his film would bring

a revolution in Pakistan film industry.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that majority

of Pakistani films reflect the glimpses of foreign film

stories, but he had written a unique story.

He said that film “Project Ghazi” was the only Pakistani

film which was being produced on ultra modern technology.

He said the director of the film is Nadir Shah.