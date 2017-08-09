Film ‘Chain Aaye Na’ to be released on Aug 11

LAHORE, Aug 9 (APP): Syed Noor’s film ‘Chain Aaye Na’

will be released on August 11.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Syed Noor said

that he was holding premiere show of his film on Thursday

in Karachi. He said that he had invited a lot of people

from showbiz to attend the premiere show.

He said that he produced a best film for entertainment

of people and it definitely be liked by the people.

Bahroze Sabazwari, Atiqa Uddo and Mustafa Qureshi

are included in the cast.