Film ‘Chain Aaye Na’ to be released on Aug 11

LAHORE, Aug 9 (APP): Syed Noor’s film ‘Chain Aaye Na’
will be released on August 11.
Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Syed Noor said
that he was holding premiere show of his film on Thursday
in Karachi. He said that he had invited a lot of people
from showbiz to attend the premiere show.
He said that he produced a best film for entertainment
of people and it definitely be liked by the people.
Bahroze Sabazwari, Atiqa Uddo and Mustafa Qureshi
are included in the cast.
