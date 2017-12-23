Film artists greet Christians on Christmas

LAHORE, Dec 23 (APP):Film stars Resham, Saima and senior film

director Hassan Askari have congratulated Christian community

on Christmas.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, they said that all Pakistanis

were sharing the happy movements of X-mas with their Christian

brothers and sisters. They said that Islam is a religion of love

and brotherhood and it treats the minorties with respect.

They said that Christians have equal rights in Pakistan.