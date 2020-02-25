Film actor Habib-Ur-Rehman remembered

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Renowned film actor Habib-Ur-Rehman was remembered on his death anniversary on Tuesday.

He was born in 1931 in Patiala India and he was an actor, producer and director.

Habib-Ur-Rehman better known by his screen name Habib, was a Pakistani film actor, director, producer and a television actor.

He was one of the busiest heroes of the industry and established himself as one of the most successful actors of Pakistani cinema, he appeared in both Punjabi and Urdu language movies.

He showcased his talent in more than 600 Punjabi and Urdu films, private news channel reported.

He died on February 25, 2016 after a prolonged illness as he was suffering from sugar and blood pressure.

He won Presidential Pride accolade and Nigar Award for his outstanding performance.