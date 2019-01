ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Pakistan hockey team will not be able to play in the 2019 FIH Pro League as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday said it had taken the decision to suspend it from the event.

“Pakistan will not take part in the 2019 FIH Pro League. The Pakistan Hockey Association (Federation) informed FIH today that they were no longer able to play their first three games planned against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand, citing “inevitable circumstances”.