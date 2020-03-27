Fight against COVID-19 needs persistent efforts: FM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said fight against Coronavirus needed a persistent approach to stop its spread in the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting on COVID-19 here at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said the number of infected cases has increased despite the government beefed up protective measures, which required continuous efforts.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant on Overseas Zulfikar Bukhari, Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt.Gen.

Muhammad Afzal, Executive Director National Institute of Health Gen. Amir Ikram, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and CEO Shaukat Khanum Hospital Dr Faisal Sultan.

The meeting discussed the situation after resumption of international flight operation which was halted until April 4 and the ways and means to bring back stranded Pakistanis abroad.

Dr Zafar Mirza briefed the meeting on risk assessment of the contagious disease of Coronavirus.

The Chairman NDMA gave an update on testing and quarantine facilities for passengers at the airports.