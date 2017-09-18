Fifth edition of 15-side rugby league commences

LAHORE, Sept 18 (APP): The fifth edition of the 15-side league commenced

on Monday at different centres of the province and three matches were played in southern Punjab.

The league has been divided into three divisions in order to give equal

opportunity to the participating teams to display their talent. RGU will extend the span of the matches in different provinces of the country.

President Pakistan Rugby Union Arif Saeed said that Servis, the sponsors

of the event, was extending support to the PRU for promotion of the game.

This is the fifth edition of the mega League which was liked and

supported by the World Rugby and Asia Rugby. In the first match of the day, Shaheen Rugby Club Mailsi beat Vehari Rugby Club by 15-5 at Mailsi. While in the 2nd match, which was played at Lodhran Rugby Ground, Dunyapur Rugby Club beat Kot Addu Rugby Club by 13-5.

In the first match of the day, Shaheen Rugby Club outplayed Vehari Rugby

Club. In the first half of the match, two try scored by Shaheen Rugby Club where Akram and Abdul Rasheed both scored a try.

At half time, Shaheen RFC was leading by 10 points. In the 2nd half, Ali

from Shaheen RFC scored another try and secured a good position for his team. In the last moments of the 2nd half, Abbas from Vehari scored a try and scored 5 points for his team. The final score Shaheen RFC 15 and Vehari RFC 5.

In the 2nd match, which was played Lodhran Rugby Ground Dunyapur RFC

trashed Kot Addu RFC by 13-5.

In the first half, both teams failed to score a try. In the 2nd half,

Naveed of Dunyapur RFC scored a try, which was converted by Raza and Dunyapur RFC grabbed 8 points.

After ten minutes, Raza of Dunyapur RFC scored another try and made sure

his team wins the match. Before the end of the 2nd half, Kot Addu player Sajjad scored off a try. The score line was final score Dunyapur RFC 13 and Kot Addu RFC 5.