FICA concerned over PAI’s membership not open to current players

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Federation of International Cricket Associations (FICA) on Thursday expressed concern over the membership of Players’ Association in India (PAI) to be opened only to former players, and not current.

FICA Chairman Tony Irish termed Board Of Control For Cricket In India’s (BCCI) recognition of Players’ Association as a positive development, but said based on the reports it appears that more than 600 current professional players in India will remain unrepresented, and without a voice in the game, at both domestic and global levels, said a press release issued here.

“We believe that the global game would benefit significantly from the existence of a genuinely independent and representative voice for the current Indian players,” he said.