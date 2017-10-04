FIA to be purged of corruption: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE, Oct 4 (APP): Interior Minsiter Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said
that Federal Investigation Agency would be purged of corrupt elements and the black sheep in it would be taken to task.
In a meeting with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Chairman Javaid
Saleem Qureshi here, he said the high-handedness of FIA against LESCO engineers would not be tolerated.
Representatives from LESCO engineers association were also present
during the meeting.
The interior minister said masses would vote PML-N into power in
general elections 2018 on the basis of performance of the current government.
He said masses were sensible, aware and would make right decision in
the upcoming election.
Ahsan Iqbal said the PML-N government had worked day and night to end
load-shedding, overcome dearness and eradicate terrorism from the country, adding derogatory language of Chairman PTI did not have any effect on the government.
He said the masses would vote for the five year service rather than
claims by certain politicians in television talk-shows.
The interior minsiter said today’s Pakistan was far better than that of
the 2013, adding suicide attacks, 20-hour loadshedding and zero investment were rule of the day then.
He said roads were very important in the economic life of a country,
adding it was necessary to build roads as these were like veins in human body.
He said the PML-N government got rid Karachi of the scourge of terrorism
and lawlessness, adding the country was progressing today and peace had been established.
He said the country’s stock market lost Rs 16 billion due to Panama
drama, adding it was very difficult to earn a single dollar.
Ahsan Iqbal said some people had been working on anti-Pakistan
agenda, adding these elements were destined to lick the dust.
He said Imran Khan had claimed to end load-shedding from the country
while Imran Khan’s government in KPK could not generate even 10MW in 5-years term.
He said the government would soon announce service structure for the
engineers.
FIA to be purged of corruption: Ahsan Iqbal
LAHORE, Oct 4 (APP): Interior Minsiter Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said