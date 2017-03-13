FIA recovers Rs 1.57 billion of petroleum levy

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP): On the directives of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has made further progress in the ongoing investigation in the case of petroleum levy.

According to Ministry of Interior, as a result of FIA Lahore’s investigation, Byco company has deposited Rs 100 million in national exchequer.

Petroleum levy of about Rs 1.57 billion has been recovered.

The amount was pending for many years.

The minister appreciated FIA Lahore for its outstanding performance.