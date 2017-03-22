FIA, PCB to jointly work on issue of spot fixing: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics

Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Wednesday said Federal Investigation

Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PBC) would work together in

investigation into involvement of Pakistani cricketers in spot

fixing in matches.

Addressing a press conference here, he said FIA and PCB would

hold a meeting and decide how to proceed together on the matter of

spot fixing.

He said a lot of false news continued to appear on media about

investigation in the matter.

It was wrongly reported that FIA and Pakistan Cricket Board were in conflict with each other, Nisar added.

The minister said it was not true that FIA had already determined the extent of the gambling and number of players involved in the crime.

The forensic evidence for the FIA investigation was awaited, he said.

The minister said he himself talked to Najam Sethi twice and directed the FIA and PCB to act together.

He said he wanted to stop damage to the image of Pakistan caused by the spot fixing scandal, which was painful to the cricketers who made Pakistan proud with their accomplishments in the game.

The minister said Pakistan faced many match fixing incidents in the past as well and in one such incident three Pakistani cricketers were sent to jail for involvement in spot fixing.

He said in the interest of justice, it was important that this matter should be taken to its logical conclusion as the persons involved in spot fixing brought bad name to Pakistan.

Nisar said FIA which did not need to write or apply to anybody to initiate a probe, would completely investigate the matter.

He said High Court had already directed on more than one occasion for inquiry into the matter.

The issue was not that easy to handle as bookies in an underworld were operating from places like India, England and Dubai, he remarked.

He said the government would seek mutual legal assistance from

other countries with an aim to root out the crime.

The minister said blasphemy was committed on social media about holy personalities of Islam.

He warned of closing down social media and action against websites, if blasphemy against Holy Prophet (PBUH) and holy personalities continued.

He stressed that in light of the orders of the courts, the government would proactively pursue the matter of blasphemy.

He told that networking website Facebook had agreed to send its delegation to Pakistan to resolve the issue.

He said he had invited ambassadors of Muslim countries for a meeting on Friday to formulate a common strategy against blasphemy.

The issue concerned the Islamic world and when Muslim envoys would sit together, it would send an effective message about sentiments of 1.2 billion Muslims, he continued.

The minister said with the approval of the Prime Minister, he had also approached the Foreign Office to contact Organization of

Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Raabta Alam e Islami for devising a

common stance.

The minister said an incident came to his notice in which a group of lawyers beat up a police officer inside a court in Islamabad.

Later, a delegation of police high ups met him and conveyed it would not be possible for them to provide security for courts in Islamabad after this incident.

The issue started, when the policeman impounded motorcycle of

a lawyer at night when he was driving without documents, Nisar said

adding police officers had great reservations as they felt humiliated because of torture of their colleague.

The minister said in the past, lawyers were involved in many incidents of abuse of judges, mediamen and others.

A committee had been formed to take up the matter with registrar of Islamabad High Court, he said and hoped that the issue would be resolved amicably.

To a question, the minister criticised Sindh Chief Minister for issuing a statement in which he threatened to send federal officials out of his province.

Nisar said the Chief Minister could not do it as it was not possible under the constitution and law.

To a question about Sharjeel Memon who was accused of corruption, the minister said media should focus on those involved in corruption instead of airing statements of politicians blaming him for action against them.

