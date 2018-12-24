FIA, NAB unearthed mega Nawaz-Zardari nexus of corruption, money laundering: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the investigation departments, including FIA and NAB, had successfully unearthed the mega corruption and money laundering nexus between Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a news conference flanked by Special Assistant of the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shehzad Akbar, he said the duo would have continued to play the game but to their disappointment, Imran Khan came to power and all their misdeeds came to fore as national institutions were given a free hand against the looters of national wealth.