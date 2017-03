ISLAMABAD, March 16 (APP): Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)

has issued notices to cricketers Sharjeel Khan, Nasir Jamshed,

Khalid Lateef and Muhammad Irfan for investigations into the case of

spot fixing.

According to Interior Ministry sources, the FIA directed the players

to get their statements recorded before its officials on March 20

and 21.

It may be added that the FIA is investigating the spot fixing

in Pakistan Super League matches on the directioves of Interior

Minister.