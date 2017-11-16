FIA directs inquiry into killing of 15 young persons in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Interior minister Ahsan Iqbal Thursday directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to hold inquiry into
killing of 15 young persons in Balochistan.
In a statement issued here, he directed swift and effective action should be taken against the agents involved
in this heinous crime.
