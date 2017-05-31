FIA arrests various elements involved in illegal activity of human organs transplantation

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on
the direction of Interior Minister, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, is working
proactively to identify and apprehend various elements involved in
illegal activity of human organs transplantation.
According to Ministry of Interior’s press release issued here
on Wednesday, three doctors, four paramedics, two agents, two heads
of heinous racket, one facilitator, two donors and two foreign
recipients had been identified so far after the Human Organ
Transplant Act was placed on FIA’s schedule.
This was informed during a high level meeting held at the
interior ministry with interior minister in chair.
The meeting was attended among others by secretary interior,
advocate general, DG FIA, zonal directors of FIA and senior
officials of interior ministry.
On the arrests of proclaimed offenders (POs), it was informed
that since the campaign against POs was launched on the orders of
the interior minister, 358 POs were arrested in Punjab, 17 in Sindh,
56 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 in Balochistan and 119 in Islamabad.
The minister directed FIA to gear up efforts towards
apprehending proclaimed offenders wanted in various cases.
The minister also directed NADRA and FIA to complete, within
a week, digitization of red-book containing the names of most
wanted human traffickers.
Reviewing the progress on various new initiatives being
undertaken by FIA including inquiry against installation of cellular
towers in densely populated areas and their negative effects on
human lives, adulteration campaign against the sale of sub-standard
imported food items, sale spurious drug and measures to check
currency smuggling, Nisar directed FIA to put up comprehensive plan
of action for consideration of the cabinet.
FIA officials also briefed the Minister about the arrest of
three Afghan women from Benazir Bhutto International Airport (BBIA)
who were trying to proceed to UK on forged documents with the help
of PIA official.
It was informed that main character, Pakistan International
Airlines (PIA) official Israr Ahmed, is under arrest.
Notorious human trafficker Altaf who was also involved in
this incident has been identified by FIA and his CNIC has been
blocked and passport put in the Passport Control List.
It was informed that efforts are underway to apprehend all
those involved into this incident including the main culprit Altaf.
FIA officials also briefed the Minister about progress into
Khanani and Kalia case.
It was informed that data of flight of capital of Rs. 103
billion has been retrieved from the main server of KKI.
Besides, data of 56000 transactions of total Rs. 93 billions
has also been retrieved from various storage mediums.
It was informed that so far 1023 companies have been
identified /traced out of who committed flight of capital to the
tune of 22.69 billion against 8103 transactions.
FIA officials also briefed the Minister about the progress
made so far into the match-fixing issue.
The meeting was informed that FIA in its campaign for the
recovery of petroleum levy, launched on the directives of the
Interior Minister, has so far recovered Rs. 2.587 billion and
further recoveries are also expected.
The Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made so
far into this campaign.
During the meeting the Minister also complimented and
appreciated Director General FIA Amlesh Khan who would be retiring
on Wednesday for his long meritorious services.