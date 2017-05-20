Fertilizer manufacturers call on Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): A delegation of the fertilizer manufacturers

called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday.

The delegation presented budget-related proposals and tax-related

matters of the fertilizer sector to the finance minister, which were thoroughly deliberated upon during the meeting, said a finance minister

press release.

The finance minister said the government would accord due

consideration to the fertilizer manufacturers’ proposals. The government

was already undertaking extensive consultations with all stakeholders

during the budget preparations, in line with its tradition during the

last four years, he added.

He urged the manufacturers to ensure adequate supply of urea and

DAP for the farmers during the ongoing Kharif season. He highlighted the cash subsidy the government was providing on urea in order to provide

relief to the farmers and to support the country’s agriculture sector.

He also highlighted the 5.28% gross domestic product growth rate

achieved by Pakistan during FY 2016-17, which was a ten-year high.

The agriculture sector, he said, had received a major boost from the government’s agriculture package.

He further highlighted that the agriculture sector had grown by

3.46% in FY 2016-17 showing a marked improvement compared to FY 2015-16.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar

Khan, Finance Secretary, Secretary EAD and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and EAD also participated in the meeting.

The fertilizer manufacturers’ delegation included representatives

of ENGRO, Fauji Fertilizer Company, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim, Fatima

Fertilizer Company, AGVEN and United Agro Chemicals.