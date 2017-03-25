Fencing at Pak-Afghan border commences; all resources shall be employed to ensure citizens safety: COAS

RAWALPINDI, March 25 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that fencing on Pakistan-Afghanistan border had commenced and border areas in Bajaur and Mohmand agencies, being high threat zones, were first priority for that.

Additional technical surveillance means were also being deployed along the border besides regular air surveillance, he said while interacting with the troops during his visit to the border areas in Mohmand and Orakzai agencies, as reported by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS said the Pakistan Army would employ all resources required for defence of the beloved motherland, and safety and security of peace loving Pakistani tribes.

He said efforts were in hand to evolve a bilateral border security mechanism with Afghan authorities. A better managed, secure and peaceful border, he added, was in mutual interest of both brotherly countries, who had given phenomenal sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

He said mainstreaming of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) was in the best national interest. Development works, he added, were also being implemented expeditiously to bring enduring peace and stability in the area.

General Qamar Bajwa was given a detailed briefing about border security arrangements, cross border terrorist threat and recent terrorist attacks from across the border on the Pakistani posts.

The COAS interacted with troops at Suran and Kalaya, and hailed their high morale, operational preparedness and effective response to recent cross border terrorist attacks.

He appreciated killing of five terrorists, including high value terrorist Duran in a recent IBO (intelligence based operation) and greatly valued ‘Shahadat’ (martyrdom) of Major Mudassar and two soldiers during the operation.

General Bajwa said he was proud of great sacrifices made by the security forces and the people of Pakistan in the effort to clean the country from these fasaadis (rioters).

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt.