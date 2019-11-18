Female boxers to participate in Fight Night boxing contest on 21st

KHANEWAL, Nov 18 (APP)::Female boxers will participate along side men in the All Pakistan Zardaad Khan Memorial Fight Night boxing contest to be held at Ghazi Boxing Club at a village in Khanewal on Nov 21-22.

The two-day boxing event is being organised by the Sports Department in collaboration with Professional Boxing Federation (PBF) at a boxing ring in Chak 23/10-R, Katcha Khoh.

Noted male and female boxers from all over Pakistan, including Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, would participate in the contest.

The competition included four fights among women boxers. Director General Sports Punjab Arshad Ali Aulakh and Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Chaudhry would witness the sports event as special guests. The contests would be held on Nov 21 and 22.