Federations will have to perform if they wish to get PSB support: Fahmida

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP):Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza believes that sports federations will have to deliver if they want Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to support them.

“While living within our limited resources we’ll also support the federations, who are still far behind from the required level of promoting their respective sports. But if they expect that PSB will dole out millions of rupees to them whereas their performance at the international level is very poor then it will not be possible,” the minister, who is also President of PSB told APP.

She said currently 19 federations had been identified, which would be supported by the board. “We’ve decided to support these (19) federations, keeping in view their performance.

“We’ll have to revive sports culture and for that we will back only those federations, who are involving youth in sports activities,” she added.